__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_7__.default

sawariz0r
last month
48

Can't make sense of this. Been fighting webpack to get it to ignore the server-side sdks 😦


Any ideas where I should be looking?

    paulpopus
    last month

    You can add module aliasing to your webpack config, let me get an example code



    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-stripe/blob/main/src/extendWebpackConfig.ts

    here is how this plugin does it



    Essentially the same in for your own config



    You have a mocks module similar to this

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-stripe/blob/main/src/mocks/serverModule.js
    sawariz0r
    last month
    import path from 'path'
import type { Config } from 'payload/config'
import type { Configuration as WebpackConfig } from 'webpack'

const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, './../mocks/emptyObject')

export const extendWebpackConfig =
  (config: Config): ((webpackConfig: WebpackConfig) => WebpackConfig) =>
  webpackConfig => {
    const existingWebpackConfig =
      typeof config.admin?.webpack === 'function'
        ? config.admin.webpack(webpackConfig)
        : webpackConfig

    return {
      ...existingWebpackConfig,
      resolve: {
        ...(existingWebpackConfig.resolve || {}),
        cache: false,
        alias: {
          ...(existingWebpackConfig.resolve?.alias ? existingWebpackConfig.resolve.alias : {}),
          [path.resolve(__dirname, './firebaseNotifications')]: mockModulePath,
          [path.resolve(__dirname, './firebase')]: mockModulePath,
        },
        fallback: {
          ...(existingWebpackConfig.resolve?.fallback ? existingWebpackConfig.resolve.fallback : {}),
          stream: false,
          crypto: false,
          tls: false,
          fs: false,
          zlib: false,
          os: false,
          child_process: false,
          net: false,
        }
      },
    }
  }
    paulpopus
    last month

    Though your mocks can be just an empty object like


    {}
    sawariz0r
    last month

    Check! Got the mocks module as well

    paulpopus
    last month

    what does your payload config look like?

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Webpack looks like it compiles just fine, api works. It's just in the browser where the admin route isn't working



    Gimme a sec

    paulpopus
    last month

    Your original error tells me that there's code being shipped to the frontend which is then trying to use the firebaseNotifications default function

    sawariz0r
    last month
    // The config from my plugin
const config: Config = {
      ...incomingConfig,
      admin: {
        ...incomingConfig.admin,
        webpack: extendWebpackConfig(incomingConfig),
      },
      collections: incomingConfig.collections.map((collection) => {
        if (collection.slug !== options.messageCollection.slug) {
          return collection;
        }

        return {
          ...collection,
          hooks: {
            ...collection.hooks,
            afterChange: [afterChangeHook],
          },
        };
      }),
    };


    // payload.config.ts
admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    webpack: (config) => ({
      ...config,
      resolve: {
        ...config.resolve,
        alias: {
          ...config.resolve.alias,
          jsonwebtoken: mockPath,
          [verifyTokenMockPath]: mockPath,
        },
        fallback: {
          ...config.resolve.fallback,
          util: false,
          "safe-buffer": false,
          crypto: false,
        },
      },
    }),
  },
    paulpopus
    last month

    Are you aliasing all files importing firebase?

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Yup. At this point it's only

    firebaseNotifications.ts

    , a

    firebase.ts

    (essentially just importing admin in node, client in browser) and

    extendWebpackConfig.ts


    No other occurrences or places I import the firebase sdk

    paulpopus
    last month

    theres no

    node_modules/.cache/webpack

    to clear right?

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Cleared that again for good measure



    I'll see if I can move them onto a repository, easier to spot obvious errors when it's not just bits of code 🙂

    paulpopus
    last month

    Yeah that'd be really helpful!

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Haven't gotten to the point setting it up as a separate package, so I just dumped the files in question. Wasn't planning on showing it until I had a working prototype 🙂



    https://github.com/prpldevelopment/plugin-firebase


    So, playing around with the mock - changed it from {} to for example 

    export default () => {}

    and at least I get a different error. Could it be that a different type of mock could be the answer?

    paulpopus
    last month

    My mocks is

    module.exports = {};


    maybe try that? 👀



    otherwise ill take your repo for a spin locally

    sawariz0r
    last month


    At least I get a different error, so its for sure something with the mock

    image.png
    paulpopus
    last month

    k let me hoist that code up

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Oh okay



    got it



    So my guess was that I had to mimic the plugin signature

    paulpopus
    last month

    i usually also alias all module imports like


    firebase-admin/messaging
firebase-admin/app
    sawariz0r
    last month

    since it's like


    const plugin = (config) => (config2) => ({});

    I tried this and it worked;


    module.exports = () => () => ({});
    paulpopus
    last month

    Oh you got it working?

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Yup!

    paulpopus
    last month

    Weird! but good its working now



    cant wait for the

    webpack

    update to core

    sawariz0r
    last month

    Really weird. The api was working just fine, webpack compiled without errors and it's just the admin panel that didn't want to run

    paulpopus
    last month

    Yeah, it's purely for removing out server side code for the frontend bundle

    sawariz0r
    last month

    haha, agreed! I feel like

    webpack

    belongs with the

    wordpress

    on my resume

    paulpopus
    last month

    at best you'll get errors are modules try to use node.js packages like

    fs

    and at worst you're leaking server side secrets



    at this point for sure

    sawariz0r
    last month

    we'll see what the crafty people decide! but there's for sure better alternatives out there 🥲



    Okay, back to actually building stuff! I owe you one for the awesome rubber ducking, @paulpopus

    paulpopus
    last month
    https://tenor.com/view/duck-cartoon-dancing-gif-21199553
    sawariz0r
    last month

    I spoke too soon, friend!


    Something else is wonky.. Collections are in the config, but isn't handled properly now 😅



    Api still works fine though

    image.png
    paulpopus
    last month

    Does this happen with a fresh db?

    sawariz0r
    last month

    I managed to resolve the issue in

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1119402480804036688

    . It looked like things were running and that webpack was happy, but it wasnt 😛

