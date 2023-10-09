Website template clone cache error

I cloned the starter template for the website and i get this error when starting and then it breaks the account page when logged in
Using:
npx create-payload-app my-project -t website
Error
<w> [webpack.cache.PackFileCacheStrategy] Caching failed for pack: Error: No serializer registered for ConcatSource
<w> while serializing webpack/lib/util/registerExternalSerializer.webpack-sources/ConcatSource -> Array { 2 items } -> ConcatSource
✓ Compiled /(pages)/account/page in 2.3s (776 modules)
⨯ src/app/_api/fetchComments.ts (25:28) @ eval
⨯ Error: Variable "$user" of type "String" used in position expecting type "JSON".
at eval (./src/app/_api/fetchComments.ts:22:31)
at async fetchComments (./src/app/_api/fetchComments.ts:9:18)
at async Account (account/page.tsx:42:22)
23 | ?.then(res => res.json())
24 | ?.then(res => {
> 25 | if (res.errors) throw new Error(res?.errors?.[0]?.message ?? 'Error fetching docs')
| ^
26 |
27 | return res?.data?.Comments?.docs
28 | })
in an attempt to fix I've removed payload cloud as mentioned in the read me as this is running locally on my machine.
Furthermore i removed the fetch comments section all together and started getting hydration errors in the input component :
Did not expect server HTML to contain a <div> in <div>.
I'm also getting these jsx errors (see screeshot)
Am i missing something in part of the setup? seems to be a few things wrong with the template
Further to this I get errors seeding:
[14:37:38] ERROR (payload): Error revalidating page 'post-2' in collection 'posts': [object Response]
And get the same error visiting any of the posts pages
Projects pages work fine
For more reference too, the ecommerce template works fine
Thanks for the report @blazehazes Taking a look
This is now fixed. You can either use create-payload-app again or perform the fix done in this commit 👍https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/commits/0985825b0
