website template errors on npm install

default discord avatar
hades200082
2 weeks ago
8

I get the following errors after getting the template with

npx create-payload-app my-project -t website --use-npm

and then running

npm install

npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
npm ERR! ERESOLVE could not resolve
npm ERR!
npm ERR! While resolving: @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder@1.0.15
npm ERR! Found: payload@2.0.13
npm ERR! node_modules/payload
npm ERR!   payload@"^2.0.0" from the root project
npm ERR!   peer payload@"^2.0.0" from @payloadcms/bundler-webpack@1.0.4
npm ERR!   node_modules/@payloadcms/bundler-webpack
npm ERR!     @payloadcms/bundler-webpack@"^1.0.0" from the root project
npm ERR!   5 more (@payloadcms/db-mongodb, @payloadcms/plugin-cloud, ...)
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency:
npm ERR! peer payload@"^0.18.5 || ^1.0.0" from @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder@1.0.15
npm ERR! node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
npm ERR!   @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder@"^1.0.13" from the root project
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Conflicting peer dependency: payload@1.15.8
npm ERR! node_modules/payload
npm ERR!   peer payload@"^0.18.5 || ^1.0.0" from @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder@1.0.15
npm ERR!   node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
npm ERR!     @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder@"^1.0.13" from the root project
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Fix the upstream dependency conflict, or retry
npm ERR! this command with --force or --legacy-peer-deps
npm ERR! to accept an incorrect (and potentially broken) dependency resolution.
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Looks like we need to update that package's peer deps to include 2.0.



    In the meantime, if you still want to use npm as your package manager, you'll need to make an npmrc with legacy peer deps set to true.

  • default discord avatar
    manny_49461
    last week

    @denolfe So would form builder work on 2.0 if using yarn?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    A beta version has been released with proper peer dependencies. You can give that a try.

  • default discord avatar
    manny_49461
    last week

    Oh awesome, sorry but where would I find that? Is it this?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/pull/63
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    We migrated it into our monorepo actually.



    Should be able to do just install @payloadcms/plugin-form-builder@beta

  • default discord avatar
    manny_49461
    last week

    Ahh gotcha, thank you Elliot!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Still need to do some cleanup and archive that old repo. Was waiting for some people to try out the beta before doing so.

  • default discord avatar
    manny_49461
    last week

    I'll definitely be trying it out. Need to launch a client site before December, would love to include form builder 😬



    It seems to be working well, I was able to fix the issues I was having by adding transpilePackages: ["@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder"] to next.config.js

