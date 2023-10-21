Website Template Issues

Node version: v16.15.1 (i tried 20+ earlier)
Repo:https://github.com/CodeyPacker/payload-site
Stitches Docs:https://stitches.dev/docs/installation
Note: I'm a noob with webpack and nodemon, but this runs fine if I don't make any changes.
Any help would be great, trying to demo the product for the company I work for.
I'm using the Website Template and would like to switch the styling to use stitches. The only change I've made so far is adding in the
stitches.config.ts
in the root and installed the package.
After a few minutes, I start getting below error in the terminal. I've tried clearling out node_modules, yarn.lock, etc and doing fresh builds, but no luck.
[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I`
failed to initialize npmlog this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called
info buildHook-11043 installing build hook for webpack at /users/cody/projects/payload-site, node v16.15.1
info buildHook-11043 allowed tools: vite, jest, webpack, next.js, cypress, http-server, serve, live-server, nuxt, remix, qwik, hydrogen, serverless, astro, node
info buildHook-11043 running tools: webpack
info buildHook-11043 installing fs interceptor
info buildHook-11043 file processed (stat): 0 log points, error handler: false
info buildHook-11043 file processed (stat): 0 log points, error handler: false
finfo buildHook-11043 allowed tools: vite, jest, webpack, next.js, cypress, http-server, serve, live-server, nuxt, remix, qwik, hydrogen, serverless, astro, node
info buildHook-11043 running tools: webpack
info buildHook-11043 build hook already installed
info buildHook-11043 updating build hook tool
Am I missing something here? Is this a known issue that’s already being worked on?
@dribbens @patrikkozak If I can get this working, I can demo this at work because we need to switch up our tech stack. Any ideas?
Hey I have no idea what is going on here to be honest with you. I want to help, if you can make a reproduction in a new repo I could take a look. If you have to add me. I am user: DanRibbens on GitHub.
Oh nvm you did link your repo
I'll check it out.
Thanks Dan
Weird. I pulled down the repo in another directory to test while you are as well. The server starts and then give me a bunch these sass-loader errors
Idk if this helps debug, but I'm using an M1 mac and yarn
Even if I remove stitches from the package.json and remove the
stitches.config.ts
in the root, reinstall dependencies, I'm getting the same errors.
@dribbens Oh no... I just tried it on an Intel Mac and it's working.
I didn't think we were having any more trouble with Apple silicone. Shit, it's been a few years now.
Hmmm. I tried making a change in the code and now were back to the
[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
, so that may have been a false alarm
All I did was duplicate the CallToAction Block as "SplitContent" and added it to the
src/payload/collection/Pages/index.ts
file as one of the "blocks"
I hope it's all good. I guess open an issue if you have something reproducible we can and fix.
When you ran it locally it was fine?
I didn't get a chance to run it yet.
It's 10pm here for me. Tomorrow Dan can deal with it
I just pushed up the (hopefully reproducible) error.
No worries! I've got the next 6 weeks off for paternity leave, so no rush.
Just don't forget about me 😉
Congrats!
Thanks!
Let's ignore this for now. I switched to npm from yarn and it seems to be fine. (swear I tried it before, but it hadn't worked)
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.