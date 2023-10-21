Website Template Issues

Node version: v16.15.1 (i tried 20+ earlier)

Repo:

Stitches Docs:

Note: I'm a noob with webpack and nodemon, but this runs fine if I don't make any changes.

Any help would be great, trying to demo the product for the company I work for.

I'm using the Website Template and would like to switch the styling to use stitches. The only change I've made so far is adding in the

stitches.config.ts

in the root and installed the package.

After a few minutes, I start getting below error in the terminal. I've tried clearling out node_modules, yarn.lock, etc and doing fresh builds, but no luck.

[nodemon] restarting due to changes... [nodemon] restarting due to changes... [nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts -- -I` failed to initialize npmlog this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called info buildHook-11043 installing build hook for webpack at /users/cody/projects/payload-site, node v16.15.1 info buildHook-11043 allowed tools: vite, jest, webpack, next.js, cypress, http-server, serve, live-server, nuxt, remix, qwik, hydrogen, serverless, astro, node info buildHook-11043 running tools: webpack info buildHook-11043 installing fs interceptor info buildHook-11043 file processed (stat): 0 log points, error handler: false info buildHook-11043 file processed (stat): 0 log points, error handler: false finfo buildHook-11043 allowed tools: vite, jest, webpack, next.js, cypress, http-server, serve, live-server, nuxt, remix, qwik, hydrogen, serverless, astro, node info buildHook-11043 running tools: webpack info buildHook-11043 build hook already installed info buildHook-11043 updating build hook tool

Am I missing something here? Is this a known issue that’s already being worked on?

@dribbens @patrikkozak If I can get this working, I can demo this at work because we need to switch up our tech stack. Any ideas?