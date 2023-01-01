DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

What does the return value do in `afterChange`?

default discord avatar
ssyberg
4 weeks ago
3

There's a return in the docs, but unclear how this is used, I think this is just a typo but wanted to confirm.



https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#afterchange
