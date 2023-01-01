DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
What is the correct response to prevent "undefined" in custom endpoints?

Harambe
Harambe
3 months ago
4

If I overwrite the default create endpoint using custom endpoints within a collection, and I get the newly created object ID {insertedId: id}, which return statement can help me prevent /api/collection/undefined? res.status(200).send("what should be here?")



  danielkraemer
    danielkraemer
    3 months ago

    Good morning, I currently don’t know your direct use case. If you need it directly, you should return the newly created id.



    Otherwise you should return HTTP Status code 201 created

    https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Status/201
  Harambe
    Harambe
    3 months ago

    Thanks alot, the 201 status code helped and what I was looking for was const response = {message: "my message", doc: payload} and the payload includes the id and other document properties.

  danielkraemer
    danielkraemer
    3 months ago

    👍

