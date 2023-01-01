What is the correct way to make an existing field unique ?

I have a text-field

uid

which initially had

unique

as

false

. I was able to create multiple documents with the same

uid

.

I wanted to set the field as

unique: true

, but apparently it still allows me to have duplicates across.

This happens even after I delete all the documents and start adding them from scratch. The behaviour of the id being

not unique

is retained.

Is there a proper way to convert these fields ?

The same is in reverse as well, i.e converting a field from

unique: true

to

unique: false

. Payload prevents adding duplicates for the field across.