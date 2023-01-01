What is the correct way to structure the payload for a POST request to create a new document?

What is the correct way to structure the payload for a POST request to "http://localhost:3200/api/programas
" in order to create a new document that only includes a {title: string}? The document is created, but all its fields are empty.
@JulianDM1995 Did you include title in your post body?
I tried {title: “my title”} in the body
The document is created but no title is included
Do you have the code you used to do the POST?
A nice way to see body structure is to do the operation in the admin panel with your browser network tab open.
