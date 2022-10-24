We have already used payload 2 along with astro.js on a number of projects. We are looking at upgrading to payload 3 but aren't sure how many of the shiny new features like live previews, visual editing, and a/b testing are reliant on us switching from astro to next.js. I know you can still use astro with next.js but will you get all the features?
All o them 🙂 you can keep your cms as an separate application and just connect your Astro app
Great, thank you!
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