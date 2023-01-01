When accessing api from browser I see uploaded images with sizes and all, but when using fetch no

Why is that? I see only the image id but not the different image sizes and actual file locaiton
Also in postman I see only the image ids not the actual fields for each image upload
can you show an example of both requests?
i.e what its returning
Sorry, I found the problem, it was the media collection access control, on the browser I was with the admin cookie , in the fetching from the app no. Change the access control on the media collection and it was sorted
