DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

When accessing api from browser I see uploaded images with sizes and all, but when using fetch no

default discord avatar
Oron
5 months ago
4

Why is that? I see only the image id but not the different image sizes and actual file locaiton



Also in postman I see only the image ids not the actual fields for each image upload

  • default discord avatar
    IAmRoot
    5 months ago

    can you show an example of both requests?



    i.e what its returning

  • default discord avatar
    Oron
    5 months ago

    Sorry, I found the problem, it was the media collection access control, on the browser I was with the admin cookie , in the fetching from the app no. Change the access control on the media collection and it was sorted

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.