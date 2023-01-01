DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
When is an `id` undefined on a row of an `array` field?

default discord avatar
allanc
4 months ago
3

Hi I've noticed that the

payload-types

generated for

array

fields always have an optional

id?: string

.



From what I've seen, ids are always automatically generated for array items. Is it safe to assume they will always be generated? And if not, when are they not generated?



I'm asking because I plan to do

key={option.id}

in my React front end



When is an

id

undefined on a row of an

array

field?

  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    4 months ago

    I think it's so you can use the same type for type safe create. I could be wrong, but to me it's the only logical scenario when

    id

    would not exist

  • default discord avatar
    allanc
    4 months ago

    Thanks for the reply @itsjxck, that makes a lot of sense and I think you're right

