Hi I've noticed that the

payload-types

generated for

array

fields always have an optional

id?: string

.

From what I've seen, ids are always automatically generated for array items. Is it safe to assume they will always be generated? And if not, when are they not generated?

I'm asking because I plan to do

key={option.id}

in my React front end

When is an

id

undefined on a row of an

array

field?