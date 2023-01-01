Hi. I'd like to create a simple website that has a portfolio and blog section. I see in the Nextjs custom server it calls getServerSideProps to render the slug parameter of the pages.

Should I be using server-side rendering and this template for this type of website? To render statically through the browser, do I simply change this function from getServerSideProps to getStaticProps ?

export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async (ctx) => { const slug = ctx.params?.slug ? (ctx.params.slug as string[]).join('/') : 'home'; const pageQuery = await payload.find({ collection: 'pages', where: { slug: { equals: slug, }, }, });

Why is this template using getServerSideProps and not Static? Nextjs documentation recommends static props for headless CMS.

Is server-side props for websites that have dynamic content only, ie. not portfolio websites? Rather quick-changing websites like e-commerce and social platforms?

When to use serverSideProps - Payload Nextjs Custom Server Template?