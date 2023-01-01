DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Where can I find docs or learning material in javascript code not in typescript?

default discord avatar
amitmali
3 months ago
1

I just got introduced to PayloadCMS via youtube live called


"The Future of CMS: An Inside Look at Payload with Founder James Mikrut"


I got interested and it's the perfect solution for all we need now, but I don't code in Typescript, and all examples are in Typescript, is there any other documentation where I can get reference code in javascript


https://tenor.com/view/huh-heh-interesting-confused-confusion-gif-22475884
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    The Node ecosystem as a whole appears to be moving to TypeScript, which is why all of our examples are in TS. We decided to have all of our documentation in TS since it was too much of a burden to maintain both TS/JS - especially when it appeared 90% of the people interested in Payload were using TS.



    You can still use Payload with vanilla JS, you may just have to strip out the types from the code in the documentation

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.