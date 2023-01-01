Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Where clause for Array

default discord avatar
gammasennin
last week

Dear community



I'm struggling to build a where clause for local api that querries an array.



I have an array field, containing references that looks like following



{
      type: 'array',
      name: 'conversationTexts',
      label: 'Conversation Texts',
      fields: [
        {
          type: 'relationship',
          name: 'text',
          label: 'Conversation Text',
          relationTo: ConversationTexts.slug,
          required: true,
        },
      ],
    },


Now I want to query on local api if I have a specific element within the array that fulfils something like this:

conversationTexts: { contains : { text: { equals: idToCheck }}}

But it looks like that query is crap.


So does someone know how a correct document query with a search for a payload array object looks like?



Ok looks like its just a

.

concatenation.



conversationTexts.text: {
      "equals": "idToCheck"
    }


Which I find strange for an array, but ok if it works.

