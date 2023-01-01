Where clause for Array

Dear community

I'm struggling to build a where clause for local api that querries an array.

I have an array field, containing references that looks like following

{ type: 'array', name: 'conversationTexts', label: 'Conversation Texts', fields: [ { type: 'relationship', name: 'text', label: 'Conversation Text', relationTo: ConversationTexts.slug, required: true, }, ], },

Now I want to query on local api if I have a specific element within the array that fulfils something like this:

conversationTexts: { contains : { text: { equals: idToCheck }}}

But it looks like that query is crap.

So does someone know how a correct document query with a search for a payload array object looks like?

Ok looks like its just a

.

concatenation.

conversationTexts.text: { "equals": "idToCheck" }

Which I find strange for an array, but ok if it works.