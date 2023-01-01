Where type, when has a field a value of Where[]?

Where

type is defined as

type Where = { [ key : string ]: WhereField | Where []; or?: Where []; and?: Where []; }

What does it mean if a key has a value of Where[]?

e.g.

{ "hero" : [ { "type" : { "equals" : "basic" } } ] }

is that the same as

{ "hero.type" : { "equals" : "basic" } }

Or does it mean something else? And if so, what?