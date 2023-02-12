Why does payload generate:types not include collection arrays?

We are getting a list of news items from payload using the rest API which returns the below JSON.

When we use the keyword

payload generate:types

it doesn't include a root type for the docs array.

We've managed to get around it by providing a news root type as shown below. Is there any way to not have to do this? We have a lot of collections of data we need to fetch.

News root type we have created

export interface NewsRoot { docs: News[] }

News type generated by payload

export interface News { id: string; newsTitle: string; newsSubtitle?: string; tags?: string[] | Tag[]; publishDate: string; newsBackgroundImage?: string | Media; newsDescription: { [k: string]: unknown; }[]; createdAt: string; updatedAt: string; }

News Response JSON