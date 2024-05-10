Why does Payload generated types have numbers as a possibility in so many relations?

A few examples from my generated types
image?: (number | null) | Image;
thumbnail?: (number | null) | Image;
youtube_channel: {
link: string;
name: string;
image?: (number | null) | Image;
};
logo?: (number | null) | Image;
This makes my typescript code worse, not a real problem but I was wondering if it's intentional
100% intentional! That's because the data can be different depending on the depth.
If you query your document with depth=0, then image will be anumber
(the id of the image).
If you query it with depth=1, then image will be the populated image document (Image
)
And if it doesn't exist it will benull
or undefined (?
)
So with?: (number | null) | Image
you actually have the perfect type which covers all possibilities!
hmmm this makes a lot of sense. Thank you.
