DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Why does the afterRead hook run multiple times for just one page load?

discord user avatar
alessiogr
Payload Team
6 months ago
14

It's run a total of 15 (!!) times for just one page reload, even though I have attached that afterRead hook to just one single field. Is it supposed to work that way?



The collection I'm using:

https://paste.gg/p/anonymous/6ba997cb994d4a32bbe29d0f75bb87b9

First 5 times siblingdata works as usual. Last 10 times siblingdata is empty.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @alessiogr , I just tried this out and got 6 times... which seems a lot, all of them had siblingData however

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hey hey, is there a reason why it runs multiple times? Or should it only run one time.



    Will test it out later again - maybe it got better in a newer version of payload

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Okay I've done a bit of learning from the team - if you are reloading the page in the admin UI it is not unexpected behavior, this is because there are many other variables that can cause it to run extra times including versions, preferences, access control, doc relationships etc.



    If you hit the api route directly, you should see it only run once (which I found to be the case when I tested it).



    If you get a chance to test again let me know what you find

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 months ago

    @alessiogr I have a collection with multiple items. The collection config has a field with an afterRead hook



    Is it normal that it fires for every item on the collection when viewing the items of the collection



    / Is there a way to make it only run when viewing a particular item



    like not a specific item, but just when editing an item

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    2 months ago

    Out of curiosity, what's your use case @notchr? 👀

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    With items, do you mean documents?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 months ago

    @alessiogr Yess



    @tinouti We have a separate API that stores some user information



    We want to call that API, pass an id stored on the payload user, and get back an array of some data



    For each item in the array, we want to display a field

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    2 months ago

    Interesting, definitely sounds like the perfect application for afterRead field hook 😅



    Is there anything in

    req

    that might be different when on the edit page maybe, that you could use to condition the hook? 🤔

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.