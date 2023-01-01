Why is my cloud project deploying twice?

After building, Payloud Cloud deploys my project twice. This causes my CRON job scripts to run twice. I removed the CRON jobs from the code to show it isn't them causing the double deploy.

Screenshot attached is of the Deploy Logs with the CRON job removed.

Is there something with my build settings causing this? I do not experience this issue locally.

The repo is private but lmk your github account and I will give you access.

Project ID is

64c7eda1c2cb3c107036482c

I am on Payload version

1.15.6

I've attached my

server.ts

and

payload.config.ts

code.

Please let me know if you need any other information. I'm at a total loss.