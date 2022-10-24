Why is my footer not populating?

I have a collection of headers - a header for each tenant that I'll be hosting. It has a title, and an array of navItems, which are relationships to the Pages collection. I have links in my header.

I also have a collection of footers - the footer for each tenant. The footer has an array of relationships to the footerSections collection, and a footerSection is a text heading and an array of navItems, in the same manner as the header. The footerSection collection exists to get around a name length limitation in postgresql.

If I search for a footer by the tenant slug, the result has a list of of sections, which have a list of navItems that are not populated - the references look like this:

"navItems" : [ { "id" : "6766529f56f67c7324e89a76" , "link" : { "type" : "reference" , "newTab" : null , "reference" : { "relationTo" : "pages" , "value" : 3 } , "url" : null , "label" : "Legal Blurb" } } ] ,

navItems -> link -> reference -> should be populated. Depth is set far enough that it's not the issue.

I'm using the Local API. Is this an array population bug?

Collections:

Footer:

export const Footers : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'footers' , access : { create : isSuperAdmin, delete : isSuperAdmin, read : () => true , update : canMutatePage, }, admin : { baseListFilter, useAsTitle : 'title' , }, fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'text' , hidden : true }, { name : 'sections' , label : 'Footer Sections' , type : 'array' , fields : [ { name : 'section' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : 'footerSection' , required : true } ], maxRows : 6 }, tenantField ], }

FooterSection:

export const FooterSection : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'footerSection' , access : { create : isSuperAdmin, delete : isSuperAdmin, read : () => true , update : canMutatePage, }, admin : { baseListFilter, useAsTitle : 'header' , }, fields : [ { name : 'header' , type : 'text' , label : 'Header (optional)' , required : false , }, { name : 'navItems' , type : 'array' , fields : [ link ({ appearances : false })], maxRows : 10 , }, tenantField ], }

The link field is grabbed from the website example.