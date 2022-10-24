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Community Help

Why is my footer not populating?

default discord avatar
__rik__last year
8

I have a collection of headers - a header for each tenant that I'll be hosting. It has a title, and an array of navItems, which are relationships to the Pages collection. I have links in my header.



I also have a collection of footers - the footer for each tenant. The footer has an array of relationships to the footerSections collection, and a footerSection is a text heading and an array of navItems, in the same manner as the header. The footerSection collection exists to get around a name length limitation in postgresql.



If I search for a footer by the tenant slug, the result has a list of of sections, which have a list of navItems that are not populated - the references look like this:


        "navItems": [
          {
            "id": "6766529f56f67c7324e89a76",
            "link": {
              "type": "reference",
              "newTab": null,
              "reference": {
                "relationTo": "pages",
                "value": 3
              },
              "url": null,
              "label": "Legal Blurb"
            }
          }
        ],


navItems -> link -> reference -> should be populated. Depth is set far enough that it's not the issue.



I'm using the Local API. Is this an array population bug?



Collections:



Footer:


export const Footers: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'footers',
    access: {
        create: isSuperAdmin,
        delete: isSuperAdmin,
        read: () => true,
        update: canMutatePage,
    },
    admin: {
        baseListFilter,
        useAsTitle: 'title',
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'title',
            type: 'text',
            hidden: true
        },
        {
            name: 'sections',
            label: 'Footer Sections',
            type: 'array',
            fields: [
                {
                    name: 'section',
                    type: 'relationship',
                    relationTo: 'footerSection',
                    required: true
                }
            ],
            maxRows: 6
        },
        tenantField
    ],
}


FooterSection:


export const FooterSection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'footerSection',
  access: {
    create: isSuperAdmin,
    delete: isSuperAdmin,
    read: () => true,
    update: canMutatePage,
  },
  admin: {
    baseListFilter,
    useAsTitle: 'header',
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'header',
      type: 'text',
      label: 'Header (optional)',
      required: false,
    },
    {
      name: 'navItems',
      type: 'array',
      fields: [link({ appearances: false })],
      maxRows: 10,
    },
    tenantField
  ],
}


The link field is grabbed from the website example.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopuslast year

    in your link field can you open it up and show me the code for

    const linkTypes: Field[] = [

    there was a bug fix relating to this a while ago, you may have an old version and i wanna confirm

  • default discord avatar
    __rik__last year
      const linkTypes: Field[] = [
    {
      name: 'reference',
      type: 'relationship',
      admin: {
        condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'reference',
      },
      label: 'Document to link to',
      maxDepth: 1,
      relationTo: ['pages'],
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'url',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'custom',
      },
      label: 'Custom URL',
      required: true,
    },
  ]

  if (!disableLabel) {
    linkTypes.map((linkType) => ({
      ...linkType,
      admin: {
        ...linkType.admin,
        width: '50%',
      },
    }))

    linkResult.fields.push({
      type: 'row',
      fields: [
        ...linkTypes,
        {
          name: 'label',
          type: 'text',
          admin: {
            width: '50%',
          },
          label: 'Label',
          required: true,
        },
      ],
    })
  } else {
    linkResult.fields = [...linkResult.fields, ...linkTypes]
  }

  if (appearances !== false) {
    let appearanceOptionsToUse = [appearanceOptions.default, appearanceOptions.outline]

    if (appearances) {
      appearanceOptionsToUse = appearances.map((appearance) => appearanceOptions[appearance])
    }

    linkResult.fields.push({
      name: 'appearance',
      type: 'select',
      admin: {
        description: 'Choose how the link should be rendered.',
      },
      defaultValue: 'default',
      options: appearanceOptionsToUse,
    })
  }

  return deepMerge(linkResult, overrides)
}
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopuslast year

    remove

    maxDepth: 1,

    line



    then try again

  • default discord avatar
    __rik__last year

    huh.



    I was looking for a diff visually bvetween them and I missed that. Thank you.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopuslast year

    maxDepth on a field won't take into consideration existing depth



    so in a deeper reference it wont populate

  • default discord avatar
    __rik__last year

    I will check that, as soon as I get out of the meetings for the day.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopuslast year

    so its not

    currentDepth + 1

    its always a hard limit, better removed



    and using

    defaultPopulate

    for those collections to only get the data you need like title/slug etc

  • default discord avatar
    __rik__last year

    I think I'd figured out that I wanted to do that, also.



    But that was lower on the list than solving this.



    So, again, thank you.



    Hm. Either I've done something wrong ... or this did not actually fix it.



    This might well be me not successfully understanding the returned data in code, now. It looks complete.



    Yep. Confirmed. I was putting the wrong information in to the CMSLink.



    This was solved by separating in to more simple components, which enforced type safety.

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