Why is my generated type for my media collection possibly 'string'?

Hi, I have the following field on my collection:

{ name : 'heroImage' , type : 'upload' , relationTo : 'media' , admin : { condition : ( _, siblingData ) => siblingData. showHero && !siblingData. makeSlider , }, },

In my generated types, this field is defined as

string | Media

. Now, I understand the Media type, as this is just the generated type for the relation on this field, but I don't understand how it could possibly be string. Just wondering what cases I might need to handle where this field may be string?