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Community Help

Why is my generated type for my media collection possibly 'string'?

default discord avatar
Deleted User3 years ago
6

Hi, I have the following field on my collection:


   {
      name: 'heroImage',
      type: 'upload',
      relationTo: 'media',
      admin: {
        condition: (_, siblingData) =>
          siblingData.showHero && !siblingData.makeSlider,
      },
    },


In my generated types, this field is defined as

string | Media

. Now, I understand the Media type, as this is just the generated type for the relation on this field, but I don't understand how it could possibly be string. Just wondering what cases I might need to handle where this field may be string?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    @456226577798135808

    set

    depth

    to 0 and then query a document in your collection



    /api/collection-slug/id?depth=0

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User3 years ago

    Perfect explanation, thank you

  • default discord avatar
    nickfday3 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    Encountered the same issue. Makes sense. Is there a rule I can set tsconfig to stop my editor complaining?



    property 'url' does not exist on type 'string | Media'.


    Property 'url' does not exist on type 'string'.ts(2339

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    It’s not really an error though. It could be a string, so the TS error is accurate. Maybe you’ll find some helpful info here:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1061947681448153188
  • default discord avatar
    thgh.3 years ago

    use typeof x === 'string' ? '' : x.url

  • default discord avatar
    nickfday3 years ago

    Thanks I've just extended the interface otherwise I have to add a lot of ternary's

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