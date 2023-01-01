Why is my generated type for my media collection possibly 'string'?

Hi, I have the following field on my collection:
{
name: 'heroImage',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) =>
siblingData.showHero && !siblingData.makeSlider,
},
},
In my generated types, this field is defined as
string | Media
. Now, I understand the Media type, as this is just the generated type for the relation on this field, but I don't understand how it could possibly be string. Just wondering what cases I might need to handle where this field may be string?
@alexr-io set
depth
to 0 and then query a document in your collection
/api/collection-slug/id?depth=0
Perfect explanation, thank you
@Jarrod Encountered the same issue. Makes sense. Is there a rule I can set tsconfig to stop my editor complaining?
property 'url' does not exist on type 'string | Media'.
Property 'url' does not exist on type 'string'.ts(2339
It’s not really an error though. It could be a string, so the TS error is accurate. Maybe you’ll find some helpful info here:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1061947681448153188
use typeof x === 'string' ? '' : x.url
Thanks I've just extended the interface otherwise I have to add a lot of ternary's
