Community Help

Why querying on the 2nd level not working?

default discord avatar
johnmadrigal_
5 months ago
3

I use this query to get a collection record, why is it not working?



{


"location.locationGroup.title": {


equals: searchParams.locationGroup,


}


}

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    If you console log searchParams.locationGroup, what do you get?



    Can you share the config for this location field on the collection you are querying

  • default discord avatar
    johnmadrigal_
    5 months ago

    I double check the searchParams.locationGroup, its showing the right value.



    Project Collection:


    https://pastebin.com/dxc0cpzc

    Location Collection:


    https://pastebin.com/bkiJDdkm

    Location Group Collection:


    https://pastebin.com/5KHmsJWn

    I also have another query that looking for location.title, it works fine, I notice that only when I try to go 1 level deep, it doesn't work.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @johnmadrigal_

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/761

    I believe nested queries are not supported but this is on our roadmap to implement in the future

