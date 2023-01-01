WordPress to Payload?

Hey everyone. I'm coming from a WordPress site with close to 1m records, is there an easier and faster way to transfer all those records to PayloadCMS or we'll need to add them manually if we switch over to PayloadCMS?
Hey @dplgngr,
I've written migration scripts for getting data from one source, mapping them to objects and then creating the new docs in Payload. I would never manually try and create existing data with that many records. Here is a similar question on the Payload Github with more info for you:
Cool. I'll take a look at that. Thanks for the info @dribbens
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.