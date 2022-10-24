Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

WordPress to Payload?

default discord avatar
dplgngr3 years ago
2

Hey everyone. I'm coming from a WordPress site with close to 1m records, is there an easier and faster way to transfer all those records to PayloadCMS or we'll need to add them manually if we switch over to PayloadCMS?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @436035265614839808

    ,


    I've written migration scripts for getting data from one source, mapping them to objects and then creating the new docs in Payload. I would never manually try and create existing data with that many records. Here is a similar question on the Payload Github with more info for you:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1660
  • default discord avatar
    dplgngr3 years ago

    Cool. I'll take a look at that. Thanks for the info

    @969226489549713438
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.