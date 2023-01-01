DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
WordPress to Payload?

default discord avatar
dplgngr
6 months ago
2

Hey everyone. I'm coming from a WordPress site with close to 1m records, is there an easier and faster way to transfer all those records to PayloadCMS or we'll need to add them manually if we switch over to PayloadCMS?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    Hey @dplgngr,


    I've written migration scripts for getting data from one source, mapping them to objects and then creating the new docs in Payload. I would never manually try and create existing data with that many records. Here is a similar question on the Payload Github with more info for you:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1660
  • default discord avatar
    dplgngr
    5 months ago

    Cool. I'll take a look at that. Thanks for the info @dribbens

