Would moving localisation to its own collections similar to versions reduce fear of migration?

Currently if we want to migrate a field that is not localized before, we have to write a script to migrate so as to not lose data. What if we do localisations similar to versions where a new collection is created or new record is created within the same collection?

I assume we can do a similar approach for variants too?

I am new to payload, so exploring options on how to do several things. I am newbie so I might not have full context on these things so please excuse my navieness