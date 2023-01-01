yarn serve not working

yarn dev works but after I do yarn build and then yarn serve is stuck at

INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://localhost:3000/admin

it's not returning:

webpack built 2b9ccfee51055761c648 in 10716ms

webpack compiled successfully

and on the browser I get black page. Does this both on local and on deploy. Last week it was working.

It's loading some data, in the browser I see this error:

Uncaught (in promise) o: Field is either missing a field type or it does not match an available field type

so looks like the build process had some issue

the same thing happens exactly on local and on remote