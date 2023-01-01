DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
yarn serve not working

filippomasoni
filippomasoni
3 weeks ago
16

yarn dev works but after I do yarn build and then yarn serve is stuck at


INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://localhost:3000/admin

it's not returning:


webpack built 2b9ccfee51055761c648 in 10716ms
webpack compiled successfully

and on the browser I get black page. Does this both on local and on deploy. Last week it was working.



It's loading some data, in the browser I see this error:


Uncaught (in promise) o: Field is either missing a field type or it does not match an available field type

so looks like the build process had some issue



the same thing happens exactly on local and on remote

  notchr
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @filippomasoni Good morning! One of your collection fields appears to be configured incorrectly



    Do you have any context on which collection may be having an issue?

  denolfe
Payload Team
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    To add to this, it means you're missing a

    type

    property on one of your fields. Does it mention which field?

  filippomasoni
    filippomasoni
    3 weeks ago

    It didn't mention anything else about the error so I couldn't find it. I turned typescript

    strict mode

    on, but I didn't have any errors in development.


    As a last resort I pulled the old version from gitlab that I knew was working, and gradually moved my collections (which were not many) and the build and serve worked there with the exact same code (I checked with WinMerge).


    So then I copied over the yarn.lock and package-lock.json, cleared directories

    build

    ,

    dist

    ,

    node_modules

    and run npm ci, yarn build and yarn serve. Everything magically worked.



    I've never heard of

    npm ci

    before and to be honest I've never bothered about lock files, this is the first time I've had an issue like this. To be honest I've never worked with so many dependencies, so I guess it's important to keep the lock files.



    This issue is technically solved, but it still puzzle me why during dev and build no errors were reported.

  notchr
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @filippomasoni You should only have either a package-lock or yarn.lock, they are files that manage your node_modules



    There may have been a conflict due to that, though it's hard to tell without more context

  filippomasoni
    filippomasoni
    3 weeks ago

    I didn't have any context of the error, so it will be impossible to investigate. I've always used both npm and yarn, but yeah I guess I should read more about them and stick to one system. The problem I've had with yarn is that it consumes a crazy amount of disk space after a while, but it is more convenient to use

  notchr
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    This is a common discussion between npm & yarn



    Because of how yarn handles packages, it's arguably more performant than npm, with a large cache as a tradeoff



    If you run into performance issues, I would recommend running

    yarn cache clean

    which can take a few minutes, but optimizies your global package cache



    A note from the Yarn site:



    Stores each dependency in node_modules, unlike pnpm, which flattens the dependency tree. This can lead to the faster installation of new packages and more disk space. Depending on your use case, this may not be beneficial. (However, Yarn introduced an option to use a single dependency per project in version 1.0, mitigating this issue).
