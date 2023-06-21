I've installed payload using create-payload-app and the blog template. I created the admin user locally in development mode and created a test blog post with no problems.

After deploying to railway.app, I can login and navigate the dashboard fine. However, I get the error "You are not allowed to perform this action" if I try to create/edit a post, add categories or tags, etc.

I have setup my environment variables properly, including setting serverUrl as process.env.PAY_LOAD_URL (url provided by railway) in payload.config.ts.

Why am I experiencing this problem after deployment and how can I fix it?

Thanks