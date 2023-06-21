Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

You are not allowed to perform this action

default discord avatar
.kilosierra
5 months ago
3

I've installed payload using create-payload-app and the blog template. I created the admin user locally in development mode and created a test blog post with no problems.



After deploying to railway.app, I can login and navigate the dashboard fine. However, I get the error "You are not allowed to perform this action" if I try to create/edit a post, add categories or tags, etc.



I have setup my environment variables properly, including setting serverUrl as process.env.PAY_LOAD_URL (url provided by railway) in payload.config.ts.



Why am I experiencing this problem after deployment and how can I fix it?



Thanks

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.