"You are not allowed to perform this action."

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tansan.eth2 years ago
15

I followed these steps and looked around the documentation, but can't seem to get it to work. What might I be missing?



https://payloadcms.com/community-help/discord/how-can-define-a-apikey-for-all-document-models-for-ex-media
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    markatomniux2 years ago

    How are you trying to access the Payload API, with an API key?

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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    That's correct

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    Access Control runs when ever a resource from a collection is requested. By default, Access Control disables public access to all operations in a collection unless specified otherwise. That means you must either be performing an operation while logged into the Payload Admin UI, or attach an Authorization header to your fetch requests in order to perform CRUD operations on a collection. This is done in order to protect your data from malicious intent.



    If you wish to allow unrestricted CRUD on your collection, you can set each access control params to () => true;



    read: () => true // allows public GET
update: () => true // allows public PATCH
create: () => true // allows public POST
delete: () => true // allows public DELETE
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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    Just using a simple curl to see how it works



    That's what I have at the moment

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    If you leave the access control to the default mode, i.e. not including an

    access: { }

    field in your collection, you must pass an authorization header to all requests attempting to access that collection via the API, or including a httpOnly cookie with

    credentials: 'include'

    as part of your fetch request

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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    I believe I have both done

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    go dump your request and I'll take a peak

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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    Okay I just started my server and it asked to push a schema. It seems like its working now after that. I don't think I understand the migrations well. Does it run on server start?



    It's possible the resource was just previously missing

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    migrations run on server startup, but that's a Database operation, that won't have any impact on your access control unless there was an issue preventing your server from starting?



    that's the only thing i can think of

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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    Truthfully unsure. It started working after I restarted my server, and thank you for the help



    I didn't add any new code/change the curl either. I just re-used what was in my terminal history

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    Payload v2 or v3 beta?



    if it's v2 then it sometimes requires a full refresh when you make an update to your collection

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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    v2



    What does a full refresh mean in this case? refreshing the browser or something else?

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    no, refreshing the server. In V2 its a React App running on an express server, so sometimes you need to restart the express server rather than just relying on nodemon to do it



    Generally speaking, any config changes made to your collections, globals, fields, or Payload Config require some kind of server restart. if you are making visual changes like labels or custom React changes, they tend to refresh fine with nodemon

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    tansan.eth2 years ago

    ah got it. this makes a lot of sense



    would v3 solve these issues?



    i would def be open to using v3 in the future

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    markatomniux2 years ago

    Yeah v3 move Payload over to NextJS so the devX is a lot better, it’s still in beta though 😄

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