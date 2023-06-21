I've installed payload using create-payload-app and the blog template. I created the admin user locally in development mode and created a test blog post with no problems.
After deploying to railway.app, I can login and navigate the dashboard fine. However, I get the error "You are not allowed to perform this action" if I try to create/edit a post, add categories or tags, etc.
I have setup my environment variables properly, including setting serverUrl as process.env.PAY_LOAD_URL (url provided by railway) in payload.config.ts.
Why am I experiencing this problem after deployment and how can I fix it?
Thanks
it's properly a csrf config issue in your code.
Doesn't csrf only apply to apps wanting to access the api? Or am I suppose to whitelist the url that payload is hosted on so I can login and use the dashboard?
Correct, CSRF prevents other sites from making forged requests using HTTP cookies available to your logged in user. Adding your domain to to the CSRF tells Payload that this is a safe domain, and it is allowed to make requests.
https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview#csrf-protection
