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your request was too large to submit successfully

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quellcrist5186last year
3

hello im encountering the same issue only on production deployed on vercel when i try to upload large image files say like 10mb with the payload v3.0 beta and nextjs15. how can i fix this

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    _emarat3 years ago

    Solved. Thank You

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    notchr3 years ago

    Hello

    @993574111760621768

    - check out

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview#payload-wide-upload-options

    , and how you can configure your web server to allow larger upload file sizes. Let us know if you have any issues with this!

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    _emarat3 years ago

    When try to add descriptions then, "your request was too large to submit successfully " occurs. How to solve it?

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