hello im encountering the same issue only on production deployed on vercel when i try to upload large image files say like 10mb with the payload v3.0 beta and nextjs15. how can i fix this
Solved. Thank You
Hello@993574111760621768
- check outhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview#payload-wide-upload-options
, and how you can configure your web server to allow larger upload file sizes. Let us know if you have any issues with this!
When try to add descriptions then, "your request was too large to submit successfully " occurs. How to solve it?
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