I'm trying to follow along with the docs and receive an ID with my access control functions.

I'm expecting the req and id parameter, but am only seeing req . It looks like the URL is /access and not the collection I'm checking (This is when loading the update page).

Additionally, is there any way to figure out what collection I'm in on an access control method? I can see the user, but I'd also like to do more advanced checks depending on which collection I'm on.