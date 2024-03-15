Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Building from source?

fpolli7 months ago
Hi, I would like to start experimenting with Payload with the 3.0 alpha. Are there instructions somewhere for building from the source? I cloned the repo, but I don't know what to do next. The instructions I can find are all for 2.0 which is of course released and the instructions all use package downloaders. There is no "build from source" section.

    DanRibbens
    7 months ago

    To experiment with v3 as a dependency in your project, you can look at the repo: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload-3.0-alpha-demo

    To run v3 from this monorepo, you can run pnpm install and then use pnpm dev admin, replace "admin" with any other test suite in the /test/ directory to run another config, for example pnpm run fields has a different config to test.

    Does that help?

