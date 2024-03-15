Building from source?

Hi, I would like to start experimenting with Payload with the 3.0 alpha. Are there instructions somewhere for building from the source? I cloned the repo, but I don't know what to do next. The instructions I can find are all for 2.0 which is of course released and the instructions all use package downloaders. There is no "build from source" section.
Thank you
To experiment with v3 as a dependency in your project, you can look at the repo: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload-3.0-alpha-demo
To run v3 from this monorepo, you can run
pnpm install and then use
pnpm dev admin, replace "admin" with any other test suite in the
/test/ directory to run another config, for example
pnpm run fields has a different config to test.
Does that help?
