I'm a bit confused about the docs. I understand how to set a global limit but I want different limits in different upload collections: ie I have an images collection and a videos collection. In my videos collection I tried adding both filesize and fileSize (different case in the docs) in upload but it throws errors. Then there is an example in the global config in which it's inside a limit object, it also throws errors.

Videos.js

... access: { } , upload : { mimeTypes : [ 'video/mp4' ] , fileSize : 5000000 , // 5MB, written in bytes }

Throws Collection "videos" > "upload.fileSize" is not allowed

Videos.js

... access: { } , upload : { mimeTypes : [ 'video/mp4' ] , limits : { fileSize : 5000000 , // 5MB, written in bytes } }

Also throws Collection "videos" > "upload.limits" is not allowed