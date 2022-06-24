I'm a bit confused about the docs. I understand how to set a global limit but I want different limits in different upload collections: ie I have an images collection and a videos collection. In my videos collection I tried adding both
filesize and
fileSize (different case in the docs) in upload but it throws errors. Then there is an example in the global config in which it's inside a limit object, it also throws errors.
Videos.js
...
access: {},
upload: {
mimeTypes: ['video/mp4'],
fileSize: 5000000, // 5MB, written in bytes
}
Throws
Collection "videos" > "upload.fileSize" is not allowed
Videos.js
...
access: {},
upload: {
mimeTypes: ['video/mp4'],
limits: {
fileSize: 5000000, // 5MB, written in bytes
}
}
Also throws
Collection "videos" > "upload.limits" is not allowed
What would the correct way to declare this be? Thanks in advance,
Hey @gonzam88 — I see what you're looking to do. And I think this is a totally reasonable request.
As you've noticed, you can only specify global upload filesize limitations, but you can extend the built-in
filesize field with a
filesize field of your own, complete with a custom validation function that will enforce max upload sizes for you.
Here's the built-in
filesize field:
const filesize = {
name: 'filesize',
label: 'File Size',
type: 'number',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
disabled: true,
},
};
Just add that to your collection's base level with a custom validation function and then you're off to the races!
I don't understand how to implement this. Can you give a bit more informations on where to add the filesize const in the collection and where to use it?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.