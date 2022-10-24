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Community Help

Can't set fileSize limit to Upload collection

default discord avatar
gonzamoiguer4 years ago
4 1

I'm a bit confused about the docs. I understand how to set a global limit but I want different limits in different upload collections: ie I have an images collection and a videos collection. In my videos collection I tried adding both filesize and fileSize (different case in the docs) in upload but it throws errors. Then there is an example in the global config in which it's inside a limit object, it also throws errors.

Videos.js

...
access: {},
upload: {
  mimeTypes: ['video/mp4'],
  fileSize: 5000000, // 5MB, written in bytes
}

Throws Collection "videos" > "upload.fileSize" is not allowed

Videos.js

...
access: {},
upload: {
  mimeTypes: ['video/mp4'],
  limits: {
    fileSize: 5000000, // 5MB, written in bytes
  }
}

Also throws Collection "videos" > "upload.limits" is not allowed

What would the correct way to declare this be? Thanks in advance, 💖 payload

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    4 years ago

    Hey @gonzam88 — I see what you're looking to do. And I think this is a totally reasonable request.

    As you've noticed, you can only specify global upload filesize limitations, but you can extend the built-in filesize field with a filesize field of your own, complete with a custom validation function that will enforce max upload sizes for you.

    Here's the built-in filesize field:

    const filesize = {
    name: 'filesize',
    label: 'File Size',
    type: 'number',
    admin: {
      readOnly: true,
      disabled: true,
    },
  };

    Just add that to your collection's base level with a custom validation function and then you're off to the races!

    4 replies
  • default discord avatar
    alexisbrouillette3 years ago

    I don't understand how to implement this. Can you give a bit more informations on where to add the filesize const in the collection and where to use it?

  • default discord avatar
    NamaanDevlast year

    you can add this thing into payload config ts file

    upload: {
    limits: {
    fileSize: Number(process.env.MAX_FILE_SIZE) || 10 * 1024 * 1024,
    },
    },

  • default discord avatar
    arfianadam12 months ago

    you can add this thing into payload config ts file

    This only apply the limit globally. I think what @alexisbrouillette was asking was a way to set it on collection level.

    @jmikrut if this is something that is great to have, I can prepare a PR. Basically what I have in mind:

    • new option for the upload field
    • set the logic in packages/ui/src/elements/Upload/index.tsx#Upload_v4#handleFileChange and do toast.error when selected file is bigger than the size limit

    What do you think?

  • default discord avatar
    mckenzie-boyd5 months ago

    Any updates on this? Running into an issue where if a file is upload that is too big/very big- it just throws a timeout error.

    I see the upload: { limits: { ... } } in the docs. Is that not available on the collection level? I saw the limits and thought, perfect- I'll apply this to each collection where we're doing this (each collection has a different upload size limit). However, I get the following error:

    Object literal may only specify known properties, and 'limits' does not exist in type 'UploadConfig'.ts(2353) types.d.ts(558, 5): The expected type comes from property 'upload' which is declared here on type 'CollectionConfig'

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