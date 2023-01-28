Hi,

I would ask if there is a smart way to access payload generated ID for collection in CollectionBeforeChangeHook ?

Because right now, imagine the situation:

Collection Users has relation to collection BankAccount and in opposite way relation also exist. It is one to one always.

Users { userId : < payloadGenerated > bankAccountId: < idFromBankCollection > } BankAccount { bankAccoutnId : < payloadGenerated > owner : < idFromUserCollection > }

For that case, I need two hooks:

CollectionBeforeChange on Users to create as local API BankAccount document and populate in Users bankAccountId .

on to create as local API and populate in . CollectionAfterChange on Users to find and update as local API BankAccount document with userId .

That is because in CollectionBeforeChangeHook there is no pre-generated access to ID for not created yet User document. So is there a way to do it in a smarter way? Write own generation for ID on Users, and then use just one hook? But then I need own validations for checking if id is already existing?

Maybe someone has better idea how to proceed with such cases? Or should I avoid bi-directional relations, and simple embedding them on users?