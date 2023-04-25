DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

CORS configuration ineffective.

default discord avatar
clhome
3 months ago
2 3

When I configured cors: '*' in payload.config.ts, I still got a CORS error when accessing it with other ports. Can anyone please advise on how to solve this issue?

  cors: '*', 
  rateLimit: {
    trustProxy: true,
    window: 2 * 60 * 1000, // 2 minutes
    max: 2400, // limit each IP per windowMs
  },

image-20230404223530906

  • default discord avatar
    clhome
    3 months ago

    I have found a solution to fix the CORS issue, but it's not elegant. I believe the server.ts configuration not working should be considered a bug.The code is written in server.ts.

    var cors = require('cors');
var corsOptions = {
  origin: '*',
  credentials: true,
  optionsSuccessStatus: 200
}

app.use(cors(corsOptions));

    it need run“yarn add cors” first，

    3 replies
  • discord user avatar
    JarrodMFlesch
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Normally, you set cors to an array of domains that you would like to accept requests from. Setting cors to * is generally not recommended, you should instead add the domains to the cors array like so:

    cors: ['http://localhost:3000']
  • default discord avatar
    clhome
    3 months ago

    I try to write like cors: ['http://localhost:3000'] before in payload.config.ts,but it`s not work. "*"just for test

  • default discord avatar
    8blvck
    3 months ago

    Normally, you set cors to an array of domains that you would like to accept requests from. Setting cors to * is generally not recommended, you should instead add the domains to the cors array like so:

    cors: ['http://localhost:3000']

    http:// is not a part of domain, and cors: '*' not working.

  • default discord avatar
    Sandros94
    2 months ago

    CORS is indeed behaving strangely.
    Currently I need to configure my public url to be without the port number (for deployment reasons), as such I expected my payload.config.ts to be like this:

    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: `${process.env.PUBLIC_URL || 'http://localhost'}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT || 3000}`,
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  ...(process.env.PUBLIC_URL
    ? {
        cors: [(`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`)].filter(Boolean),
        csrf: [(`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`)].filter(Boolean),
      }
    : {}),
})

    And add my process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT to the server.ts.

    But no matter what I get cors trying to connect to port 3000 instead of the PAYLOAD_PORT.

    If I leave everything as is and hardcode the full url+port ONLY into serverURL like:

      serverURL: 'https://localhost:8000',

    magically cors start to work as expected, even by leaving the config above.

    1 reply
    default discord avatar
    Sandros94
    2 months ago

    Looks like webpack initialize payload.config.ts before all the env variables.

  • default discord avatar
    gar-cad
    3 weeks ago

    I am constantly getting cors error on mine, regardless of what value i enter.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.