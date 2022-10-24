CORS configuration ineffective.

When I configured cors: '*' in payload.config.ts, I still got a CORS error when accessing it with other ports. Can anyone please advise on how to solve this issue?
cors: '*',
rateLimit: {
trustProxy: true,
window: 2 * 60 * 1000, // 2 minutes
max: 2400, // limit each IP per windowMs
},
I have found a solution to fix the CORS issue, but it's not elegant. I believe the server.ts configuration not working should be considered a bug.The code is written in server.ts.
var cors = require('cors');
var corsOptions = {
origin: '*',
credentials: true,
optionsSuccessStatus: 200
}
app.use(cors(corsOptions));
it need run“yarn add cors” first，
Normally, you set cors to an array of domains that you would like to accept requests from. Setting cors to
* is generally not recommended, you should instead add the domains to the cors array like so:
cors: ['http://localhost:3000']
I try to write like
cors: ['http://localhost:3000'] before in payload.config.ts,but it`s not work. "*"just for test
Normally, you set cors to an array of domains that you would like to accept requests from. Setting cors to
*is generally not recommended, you should instead add the domains to the cors array like so:cors: ['http://localhost:3000']
http:// is not a part of domain, and
cors: '*' not working.
CORS is indeed behaving strangely.
Currently I need to configure my public url to be without the port number (for deployment reasons), as such I expected my
payload.config.ts to be like this:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: `${process.env.PUBLIC_URL || 'http://localhost'}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT || 3000}`,
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
...(process.env.PUBLIC_URL
? {
cors: [(`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`)].filter(Boolean),
csrf: [(`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`)].filter(Boolean),
}
: {}),
})
And add my
process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT to the
server.ts.
But no matter what I get cors trying to connect to port 3000 instead of the PAYLOAD_PORT.
If I leave everything as is and hardcode the full url+port ONLY into
serverURL like:
serverURL: 'https://localhost:8000',
magically cors start to work as expected, even by leaving the config above.
Looks like webpack initialize
payload.config.ts before all the env variables.
did you find any solution? i noticed that too :(
I could be wrong, but I believe
require("dotenv").config?.(); might be required.
require("dotenv").config?.();
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
cors: [
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL,
"http://localhost:3000",
],
csrf: [
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL,
"http://localhost:3000",
],
// rest of config
Also, if you still have issues, try deleting the .cache and restart it.
I am constantly getting cors error on mine, regardless of what value i enter.
This is still not working properly. Tried all combinations:
Only
cors: '*' works properly.
It seems to me like you are accessing the API that listens at
localhost:8080 from another localhost URL with the port
:3000.
Try adding
http://localhost:3000 to the CORS option, I suppose it should work then.
If I see correctly that your frontend is hosted at
http://localhost:3000 and payload is hosted at
http://localhost:8080, you need to add those two URLs to the
cors array in the config.
I'm sorry I must be really dumb, but why TF do you need to add the payload URL to the accepted CORS? You should need to add only the frontend URL, no? I thought it was like this for the past 5 years, no? why do you need to allow the server itself to make requests to itself? I never had to do this before? Why?
To clarify this a bit more, here is what I think is happening behind the scenes:
localhost:3000) is making a request to Payload (
localhost:8080)
3000) should be allowed to make a request
The server probably doesn't make requests to itself, the frontend makes a request to Payload.
Regarding your comment and my answer above @dhiegomaga, did it work for you after adding both URLs or is one sufficient?
I think you should be fine without adding the Payload URL to the CORS config. Don't really know why I suggested adding both URLs 🤷 Hope this helps!
Watching, seeing the same issue.
Tried to do this the right way by listing my cors urls in the payload config but didnt work. I am deploying a docker container on a Ubuntu 20 google vm. routing from ports 80 to 3000. I listed my google ip and local host in all relavant variation that made sense and still kept getting these errors when i would go the ip address of the vm.
Access to fetch at 'http://localhost:3000/api/users/me' from origin 'http://34.70.117.216' has been blocked by CORS policy: The request client is not a secure context and the resource is in more-private address space `local`.
main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:21
GET http://localhost:3000/api/users/me net::ERR_FAILED
get @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:21
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44
iF @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52
lW @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52
E @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:75
_ @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:75
admin:1 Access to fetch at 'http://localhost:3000/api/payload-preferences/nav' from origin 'http://34.70.117.216' has been blocked by CORS policy: The request client is not a secure context and the resource is in more-private address space `local`.
main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:21
GET http://localhost:3000/api/payload-preferences/nav net::ERR_FAILED
get @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:21
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44
c @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:24
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:24
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:24
iF @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52
lW @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52
(anonymous) @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52
E @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:75
_ @ main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:75
main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:21
Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Failed to fetch
at Object.get (main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:21:29933)
at main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44:43049
at main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44:43202
at new Promise (<anonymous>)
at main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:44:42999
at c (main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:24:44141)
at main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:24:44428
at main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:24:44435
at iF (main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52:84118)
at lW (main.b65538cf9e6cbf009399.js:52:113152)
Are you using Payload 3? If so, try listing the URLs in the Next.js config file (https://nextjs.org/docs/pages/api-reference/next-config-js/headers#cors) since the payload app is a Next.js Api Route.
For anyone still struggling, in my case it was case-sensitivity of the HTTP method.
I.e. my front end was doing
fetch with
{ method: 'patch' }. Changing it to
{ method: 'PATCH' } fixed the issue.
Work for me
import { withPayload } from '@payloadcms/next/withPayload'
/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */
const nextConfig = {
async headers() {
return [
{
source: "/api/:path*",
headers: [
{
key: "Access-Control-Allow-Origin",
value: "http://34.70.117.216",
},
{
key: "Access-Control-Allow-Methods",
value: "GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS",
},
{
key: "Access-Control-Allow-Headers",
value: "Content-Type, Authorization",
},
{
key: "Access-Control-Allow-Credentials",
value: "true",
},
],
},
];
},
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