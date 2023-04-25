CORS configuration ineffective.

When I configured cors: '*' in payload.config.ts, I still got a CORS error when accessing it with other ports. Can anyone please advise on how to solve this issue?
cors: '*',
rateLimit: {
trustProxy: true,
window: 2 * 60 * 1000, // 2 minutes
max: 2400, // limit each IP per windowMs
},
I have found a solution to fix the CORS issue, but it's not elegant. I believe the server.ts configuration not working should be considered a bug.The code is written in server.ts.
var cors = require('cors');
var corsOptions = {
origin: '*',
credentials: true,
optionsSuccessStatus: 200
}
app.use(cors(corsOptions));
it need run“yarn add cors” first，
Normally, you set cors to an array of domains that you would like to accept requests from. Setting cors to
* is generally not recommended, you should instead add the domains to the cors array like so:
cors: ['http://localhost:3000']
I try to write like
cors: ['http://localhost:3000'] before in payload.config.ts,but it`s not work. "*"just for test
http:// is not a part of domain, and
cors: '*' not working.
CORS is indeed behaving strangely.
Currently I need to configure my public url to be without the port number (for deployment reasons), as such I expected my
payload.config.ts to be like this:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: `${process.env.PUBLIC_URL || 'http://localhost'}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT || 3000}`,
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
...(process.env.PUBLIC_URL
? {
cors: [(`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`)].filter(Boolean),
csrf: [(`${process.env.PUBLIC_URL}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`)].filter(Boolean),
}
: {}),
})
And add my
process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT to the
server.ts.
But no matter what I get cors trying to connect to port 3000 instead of the PAYLOAD_PORT.
If I leave everything as is and hardcode the full url+port ONLY into
serverURL like:
serverURL: 'https://localhost:8000',
magically cors start to work as expected, even by leaving the config above.
Looks like webpack initialize
payload.config.ts before all the env variables.
I am constantly getting cors error on mine, regardless of what value i enter.
