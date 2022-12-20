Creating a UI Field to display chart data

I'm trying to create a group field with a set of sliders to control numerical values and a ui field do display the result of these values in a chart that updates dynamically as you change the group values.

My Group Field looks something like this...

const MyChartField : GroupField = { name : 'my-chart-field' , type : 'group' , required : true , fields : [ { name : 'Preview' , type : 'ui' , admin : { components : { Cell : ( args ) => { console . log ( 'cell' , args ) return < div > Cell < / div> } , Field : ( args ) => { // Uncommenting the following hooks causes infinite re-renders // Get the `x` field state. // const x = useFormFields( // ([fields, dispatch]) => fields['my-chart-field.x'] // ) // Get the `y` field state. // const y = useFormFields( // ([fields, dispatch]) => fields['my-chart-field.y'] // ) console . log ( 'field' , args ) return < div > Field < / div> } , } , } , } , Slider ( { name : 'x' } ) , Slider ( { name : 'y' } ) , ] , }

My issue is that whenever I try to access sibling data from within the admin.components.Field of a ui field config my UI component continuously rerenders. What am I doing wrong? Or is there some other way to achieve something similar?

Thanks in advance!