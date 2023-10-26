custom field component: save to database (solved) and reflect back (solved)?

const

colorPickerField

=

(

props

)

=>

{

const

{

,

,

}

=

props

const

{

=

'25'

,

// the current value of the field from the form

,

// method to set the field's value in form state

=

5

,

// the initial value that the field mounted with

}

=

useFieldType

(

{

}

)

return

(

<

div

>

<

Label

htmlFor

=

{

path

}

label

=

{

label

}

required

=

{

required

}

/

>

<

input

type

=

'color'

onChange

=

{

evt

=>

setValue

(

evt

.

target

.

value

)

}

value

=

{

value

.

path

}

/

>

<

/

div

>

)

}

export

default

colorPickerField