Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

custom field component: save to database (solved) and reflect back (solved)?

default discord avatar
unonweb2 years ago
1 2

Hi community,
I've guess this is an easy one for you:
How can I make this custom color picker component save to the database when the overall form is submitted?

const colorPickerField = (props) => {
  const { path, label, required } = props
  const {
    value = '25', // the current value of the field from the form
    setValue, // method to set the field's value in form state
    initialValue = 5, // the initial value that the field mounted with 
  } = useFieldType({ path })

  return (
    <div>
      <Label
        htmlFor={path}
        label={label}
        required={required}
      />
      <input
        type='color'
        onChange={evt => setValue(evt.target.value)}
        value={value.path}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

export default colorPickerField

Sorry for my lack of React knowledge.

  • Selected Answer
    default discord avatar
    unonweb2 years ago

    I think I've got it finally (consider that this is my first time to deal with React code):
    This colorPickerField initializes with the defaultValue from where the field is used and saves the new color in a preference using it's path within the payload collection as a key ('colors.primary').
    I'm pretty happy now.

    const colorPickerField = (args) => {
  // payload:
  // args.name: "primary"
  // args.path: "colors.primary"
  // args.defaultValue: "#74ea94"
  const { path, label, required } = args
  const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })
  const { getPreference, setPreference } = usePreferences()
  // react:
  const [color, setColor] = useState(args.defaultValue)

  useEffect(() => {
    async function getColorFromPayload() {
      const color = await getPreference(args.path);
      if (color) {
        setColor(color)
      }
    }

    getColorFromPayload()

  }, [getPreference]);

  const updateColor = useCallback(newColor => {
    setValue(newColor)
    setColor(newColor)
    setPreference(args.path, newColor)
  }, [color, setPreference])

  return (
    <div>
      <Label
        htmlFor={path}
        label={label}
        required={required}
      />
      <input
        type='color'
        onChange={(evt) => updateColor(evt.target.value)}
        value={color}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

export default colorPickerField
``
  • default discord avatar
    unonweb2 years ago

    Alright, I'v got the solution. The issue was not with the colorPicker component but with the way I used it. I tried it with field type = 'ui' and it didn't save to the database. Now I have this:

    {
  type: 'text',
  name: 'primary',
  label: {
    de: 'Primäre Farbe',
    en: 'Primary Color'
  },
  admin: {
    components: {
      Field: colorPickerField,
    },
  },
  defaultValue: `#${Math.floor(Math.random() * 16777215).toString(16)}`
},

    ... and it works great!

    1 reply
    default discord avatar
    unonweb2 years ago

    Damn! Now it saves to the database but it doesn't reflect the database value on the color component...
    I'm sure it has to do with value={value.path} somehow...

    cconst colorPickerFieldNew = ({ path, label, required }) => {
  const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })

  return (
    <div>
      <Label
        htmlFor={path}
        label={label}
        required={required}
      />
      <input
        type='color'
        onChange={evt => setValue(evt.target.value)}
        value={value.path}
      />
    </div>
  )
}
Open

Continue the discussion in GitHub

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.