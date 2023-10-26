custom field component: save to database (solved) and reflect back (solved)?

Hi community,
I've guess this is an easy one for you:
How can I make this custom color picker component save to the database when the overall form is submitted?
const colorPickerField = (props) => {
const { path, label, required } = props
const {
value = '25', // the current value of the field from the form
setValue, // method to set the field's value in form state
initialValue = 5, // the initial value that the field mounted with
} = useFieldType({ path })
return (
<div>
<Label
htmlFor={path}
label={label}
required={required}
/>
<input
type='color'
onChange={evt => setValue(evt.target.value)}
value={value.path}
/>
</div>
)
}
export default colorPickerField
Sorry for my lack of React knowledge.
I think I've got it finally (consider that this is my first time to deal with React code):
This colorPickerField initializes with the
defaultValue from where the field is used and saves the new color in a preference using it's
path within the payload collection as a key ('colors.primary').
I'm pretty happy now.
const colorPickerField = (args) => {
// payload:
// args.name: "primary"
// args.path: "colors.primary"
// args.defaultValue: "#74ea94"
const { path, label, required } = args
const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })
const { getPreference, setPreference } = usePreferences()
// react:
const [color, setColor] = useState(args.defaultValue)
useEffect(() => {
async function getColorFromPayload() {
const color = await getPreference(args.path);
if (color) {
setColor(color)
}
}
getColorFromPayload()
}, [getPreference]);
const updateColor = useCallback(newColor => {
setValue(newColor)
setColor(newColor)
setPreference(args.path, newColor)
}, [color, setPreference])
return (
<div>
<Label
htmlFor={path}
label={label}
required={required}
/>
<input
type='color'
onChange={(evt) => updateColor(evt.target.value)}
value={color}
/>
</div>
)
}
export default colorPickerField
``
Alright, I'v got the solution. The issue was not with the colorPicker component but with the way I used it. I tried it with field
type = 'ui' and it didn't save to the database. Now I have this:
{
type: 'text',
name: 'primary',
label: {
de: 'Primäre Farbe',
en: 'Primary Color'
},
admin: {
components: {
Field: colorPickerField,
},
},
defaultValue: `#${Math.floor(Math.random() * 16777215).toString(16)}`
},
... and it works great!
Damn! Now it saves to the database but it doesn't reflect the database value on the color component...
I'm sure it has to do with
value={value.path} somehow...
cconst colorPickerFieldNew = ({ path, label, required }) => {
const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })
return (
<div>
<Label
htmlFor={path}
label={label}
required={required}
/>
<input
type='color'
onChange={evt => setValue(evt.target.value)}
value={value.path}
/>
</div>
)
}
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.