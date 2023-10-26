Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

custom field component: save to database (solved) and reflect back (solved)?

Hi community,
I've guess this is an easy one for you:
How can I make this custom color picker component save to the database when the overall form is submitted?

const colorPickerField = (props) => {
  const { path, label, required } = props
  const {
    value = '25', // the current value of the field from the form
    setValue, // method to set the field's value in form state
    initialValue = 5, // the initial value that the field mounted with 
  } = useFieldType({ path })

  return (
    <div>
      <Label
        htmlFor={path}
        label={label}
        required={required}
      />
      <input
        type='color'
        onChange={evt => setValue(evt.target.value)}
        value={value.path}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

export default colorPickerField

Sorry for my lack of React knowledge.

    I think I've got it finally (consider that this is my first time to deal with React code):
    This colorPickerField initializes with the defaultValue from where the field is used and saves the new color in a preference using it's path within the payload collection as a key ('colors.primary').
    I'm pretty happy now.

    const colorPickerField = (args) => {
  // payload:
  // args.name: "primary"
  // args.path: "colors.primary"
  // args.defaultValue: "#74ea94"
  const { path, label, required } = args
  const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })
  const { getPreference, setPreference } = usePreferences()
  // react:
  const [color, setColor] = useState(args.defaultValue)

  useEffect(() => {
    async function getColorFromPayload() {
      const color = await getPreference(args.path);
      if (color) {
        setColor(color)
      }
    }

    getColorFromPayload()

  }, [getPreference]);

  const updateColor = useCallback(newColor => {
    setValue(newColor)
    setColor(newColor)
    setPreference(args.path, newColor)
  }, [color, setPreference])

  return (
    <div>
      <Label
        htmlFor={path}
        label={label}
        required={required}
      />
      <input
        type='color'
        onChange={(evt) => updateColor(evt.target.value)}
        value={color}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

export default colorPickerField
``
    Alright, I'v got the solution. The issue was not with the colorPicker component but with the way I used it. I tried it with field type = 'ui' and it didn't save to the database. Now I have this:

    {
  type: 'text',
  name: 'primary',
  label: {
    de: 'Primäre Farbe',
    en: 'Primary Color'
  },
  admin: {
    components: {
      Field: colorPickerField,
    },
  },
  defaultValue: `#${Math.floor(Math.random() * 16777215).toString(16)}`
},

    ... and it works great!

    Damn! Now it saves to the database but it doesn't reflect the database value on the color component...
    I'm sure it has to do with value={value.path} somehow...

    cconst colorPickerFieldNew = ({ path, label, required }) => {
  const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })

  return (
    <div>
      <Label
        htmlFor={path}
        label={label}
        required={required}
      />
      <input
        type='color'
        onChange={evt => setValue(evt.target.value)}
        value={value.path}
      />
    </div>
  )
}
