Customising the appearance of the Relationship field

Hello! I've just started using Payload today and it's ridiculous how quickly I can get a lot of things done.

I was hoping someone might be able to give me some advice on where to start with customising the Relationship field. I'd like to be able to better distinguish between the data items that get added to the field e.g. changing the colour or adding icons.

I had a look through the Payload repository, but wasn't sure which file represented the root Relationship component.

I'm probably biting off way more than I can chew as a beginner...