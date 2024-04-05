Customize Rest API response in collection hooks

Hey I'm new to Payload CMS, so I'm trying to implement a comment functionality to a 'comments' collection. Basically everyone is allowed to comment without logging in. So I'd like to add an additional validation: if any user posted a comment within a time interval, the server should respond with an error code to the client side.

I'm stuck on trying to modify the Rest API response in collection hooks. Could someone show me the direction on how to make this work? Thank you! 👏