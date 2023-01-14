document data in groups not accessible in conditional statements in other groups

Bug Report

When using conditional statements on fields within a group, data from other groups returns undefined causing the application to crash on page load.

an example:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types"; export const TestConfig: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'testconfig', fields: [ { name: 'testGroup1', type: 'group', fields: [ { name: 'testField1', type: 'text', } ] }, { name: 'testGroup2', type: 'group', fields: [ { name: 'testField2', type: 'text', admin:{ condition: (data) => { if ( data.testGroup1.testField1 ) { return true; } else { return false; } }, } } ] }, ] }

The conditional statement on the testField2 field does not evaluate correctly when creating a new document. The conditional statement can access the data when editing existing documents where testField1 is already populated, while it crashes the page when creating a new document

Steps to Reproduce

Create a collection with two top level groups. Define a field in the first group. Define a field in the second group with a conditional statement dependent on the field in the first group. Create a new document in the collection.

Other Details

I'm currently running Payload 1.5.8

New document error stack trace: