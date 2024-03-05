Documentation on local development

Dear All,

after some time I wanted to work on Payload's core:

fix that condition doesn't work for tab fields

check and see if I can add an option to show multiple title fields for relationships

So I cloned Payload's monorepo to ./libs in our own monorepo. First issue: as our "parent" monorepo is yarn4 controlled, pnpm won't run (Usage Error: This project is configured to use pnpm).

Adding "packageManager": "pnpm@8.15.4", in package.json fixed that.

But now I can't find any docs regarding the dev setup. If I run pnpm build and point payload in our package.json to the local path, it will try to load ts-files (because payload's package.json exports src/*.ts instead of dist).

I don't get where the transformation (exporting js instead of ts) happens during the release process.. can you help?