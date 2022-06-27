Does creating Media by LocalAPI triggers upload file ?

Hi,

I'm writing a custom media (audio) upload function. Since my storage is on S3, and I want to have custom API response, I opted to use a custom express route with LocalAPI instead of payload REST endpoint.

Since I manually upload the Media to S3, I want to use LocalAPI only to add a record to DB. However I ran to the following error when calling payload.create method: MissingFile: No files were uploaded.

I do have disableLocalStorage in my Audio collection, it looks like this::



In my custom express route, I call Payload local API to create a Audio record like this:



The error stack would lead me to this line: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/collections/operations/create.ts#L97 .

Is there anyway to ignore uploading file in my case ?

Thanks in advance for your helps !