Fetching prev/next posts

Question

Has anyone needed to fetch neighboring documents of a specific document? How have you implemented this? I think my problem is when I am querying the first / last post. If I'm on the last post, the next post should be the first post.

My attempt

I found a few people online who were using the following mongoose queries to solve this

Prev: db.posts.find({_id: {$gt: curId}}).sort({_id: 1 }).limit(1)

Next: db.posts.find({_id: {$lt: curId}}).sort({_id: 1 }).limit(1)

And I attempted to wire it up with payload, but am not sure if I am missing something?

import payload from 'payload' ; import { BeforeReadHook } from 'payload/dist/collections/config/types' ; export const appendPrevNextDoc : BeforeReadHook = async ( { doc , req , query } ) => { if ( req . query && req . query . appendPrevNextDoc ) { try { const prev = await payload . find ( { collection : 'session' , sort : '-_id' , where : { id : { less_than : doc . id } } } ) ; const next = await payload . find ( { collection : 'session' , sort : '_id' , where : { id : { greater_than : doc . id } } } ) console . log ( { prev , next } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) } } return doc ; }

Other thoughts

Is it possible to access the collection slug that is calling the hook? That would allow this hook to be reusable across collection types if I could just use a variable for collection: 'session' in the find query.

Thanks!