Form hooks not returning when specifying custom component in actions

I have a custom component which is going to start a process to copy specified data to S3:

export const CustomPreviewButton: React.FC = () => { const form = useForm(); console.log('1'); console.log(JSON.stringify(form, null, 2)); const { collection } = useDocumentInfo(); console.log('z'); console.log(JSON.stringify(collection, null, 2)); const publish = async () => { console.log('a'); }; return ( <Button onClick={publish}>Publish to Preview</Button> ); };

This custom component is added to my collection config as part of the admin section:

const Documents: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'documents', ...collectionAuditFields, admin: { group: 'Global', useAsTitle: 'identifier', defaultColumns: ['identifier', 'slug'], hidden: isCollectionVisibleForRoles(['owner', 'admin', 'documentEditor']), components: { views: { Edit: { Default: { actions: [CustomPreviewButton] } } } } },

Rest omitted.

My 2 hook calls in the custom component are always empty objects. Adding a useLocale() call gives me the correct locale, so hooks are working.

I'm sure I've misunderstood or omitted something - can anyone point me in the right direction?