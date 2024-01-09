Form hooks not returning when specifying custom component in actions

I have a custom component which is going to start a process to copy specified data to S3:
export const CustomPreviewButton: React.FC = () => {
const form = useForm();
console.log('1');
console.log(JSON.stringify(form, null, 2));
const { collection } = useDocumentInfo();
console.log('z');
console.log(JSON.stringify(collection, null, 2));
const publish = async () => {
console.log('a');
};
return (
<Button onClick={publish}>Publish to Preview</Button>
);
};
This custom component is added to my collection config as part of the admin section:
const Documents: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'documents',
...collectionAuditFields,
admin: {
group: 'Global',
useAsTitle: 'identifier',
defaultColumns: ['identifier', 'slug'],
hidden: isCollectionVisibleForRoles(['owner', 'admin', 'documentEditor']),
components: {
views: {
Edit: {
Default: {
actions: [CustomPreviewButton]
}
}
}
}
},
Rest omitted.
My 2 hook calls in the custom component are always empty objects. Adding a
useLocale() call gives me the correct locale, so hooks are working.
I'm sure I've misunderstood or omitted something - can anyone point me in the right direction?
I've changed approach, and solved this. Instead of using the
views section I added a new UI field to the collection, giving my button class as the
field entry. All hooks work perfectly now, and I can use these to deliver the functionality I need.
