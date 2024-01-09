Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Form hooks not returning when specifying custom component in actions

default discord avatar
TrueDub
5 days ago
I have a custom component which is going to start a process to copy specified data to S3:

export const CustomPreviewButton: React.FC = () => {
	const form = useForm();
	console.log('1');
	console.log(JSON.stringify(form, null, 2));
	const { collection } = useDocumentInfo();
	console.log('z');
	console.log(JSON.stringify(collection, null, 2));
	const publish = async () => {
		console.log('a');
	};

	return (
			<Button onClick={publish}>Publish to Preview</Button>
	);
};

This custom component is added to my collection config as part of the admin section:

const Documents: CollectionConfig = {
	slug: 'documents',
	...collectionAuditFields,
	admin: {
		group: 'Global',
		useAsTitle: 'identifier',
		defaultColumns: ['identifier', 'slug'],
		hidden: isCollectionVisibleForRoles(['owner', 'admin', 'documentEditor']),
		components: {
			views: {
				Edit: {
					Default: {
						actions: [CustomPreviewButton]
					}
				}
			}
		}
	},

Rest omitted.

My 2 hook calls in the custom component are always empty objects. Adding a useLocale() call gives me the correct locale, so hooks are working.

I'm sure I've misunderstood or omitted something - can anyone point me in the right direction?

    I've changed approach, and solved this. Instead of using the views section I added a new UI field to the collection, giving my button class as the field entry. All hooks work perfectly now, and I can use these to deliver the functionality I need.

