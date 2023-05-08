DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Garbled characters may appear when uploading Chinese files.

3 months ago
When I upload an image and the file name is in Chinese, garbled characters appear on the webpage. How can I solve this problem?
I searched online and found that if the file name appears garbled when uploading using Node FormData, it may be because the file name is not encoded in UTF-8. We need to use the encodeURI() function or other encoding methods to solve this problem.like this:

const form = new FormData();
form.append('file', fs.createReadStream(filePath), encodeURI(fileName));

However, I don’t know where to place these codes. Does anyone know?

    JessChowdhury
    2 months ago

    To fix this issue, add the following property to the upload object in your payload.config:

    upload: {
    defParamCharset: 'utf-8',
},

    Here is a little background as to why...

    Payload uses the express-fileupload package to manage uploads. By default, this package has defParamCharset set to latin1. However, we need a character set that supports Chinese i.e. utf-8.

    You have full control over the express-fileupload options with Payload, simply pass any valid properties to the upload object in your base payload.config.

    Note: here is the defParamCharset definition from express-fileupload:
    clhome
    2 months ago

    Thank you very much, the problem is solved, this problem has been bothering me for a long time.

    JessChowdhury
    3 months ago

    Hey @clhome, I'm looking into this now 🔎

