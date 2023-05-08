Garbled characters may appear when uploading Chinese files.

When I upload an image and the file name is in Chinese, garbled characters appear on the webpage. How can I solve this problem?

I searched online and found that if the file name appears garbled when uploading using Node FormData, it may be because the file name is not encoded in UTF-8. We need to use the encodeURI() function or other encoding methods to solve this problem.like this:

const form = new FormData ( ) ; form . append ( 'file' , fs . createReadStream ( filePath ) , encodeURI ( fileName ) ) ;

However, I don’t know where to place these codes. Does anyone know?