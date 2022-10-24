Garbled characters may appear when uploading Chinese files.

When I upload an image and the file name is in Chinese, garbled characters appear on the webpage. How can I solve this problem?
this is the image link
I searched online and found that if the file name appears garbled when uploading using Node FormData, it may be because the file name is not encoded in UTF-8. We need to use the encodeURI() function or other encoding methods to solve this problem.like this:
const form = new FormData();
form.append('file', fs.createReadStream(filePath), encodeURI(fileName));
However, I don’t know where to place these codes. Does anyone know?
To fix this issue, add the following property to the
upload object in your
payload.config:
upload: {
defParamCharset: 'utf-8',
},
Here is a little background as to why...
Payload uses the express-fileupload package to manage uploads. By default, this package has
defParamCharset set to
latin1. However, we need a character set that supports Chinese i.e.
utf-8.
You have full control over the
express-fileupload options with Payload, simply pass any valid properties to the upload object in your base
payload.config.
Note: here is the
defParamCharset definition from
express-fileupload:
Thank you very much, the problem is solved, this problem has been bothering me for a long time.
[10:29:56] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[10:29:57] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config
[10:29:57] ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "media" > "upload.defParamCharset" is not allowed
Why apear these error messages, after I change the config?
Hi @RiceeeChang - you don't need to add
defParamCharset to your uploads collection config, instead it needs to be added to your payload.config.ts. If you remove it from your media collection, and add it into the payload.config, the error should go away.
thanks,
The problem is solved, and the fileupload with chinese filename is working well.
Hey @clhome, I'm looking into this now 🔎
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