Bug Report

I'm currently logging in on a collection using graphql. Right now the collection setup looks like this.

auth: true, // Auth is enabled, access: { read: () => true, create: () => true },

I'm using an Authorization header on the graphql requests that looks like

{"Authorization": "JWT eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJlbWFpb(...)"}

Using the token that I got back from logging in via graphql.

When testing it in the graphql playground I'm getting null response on token and user. It seems like req.user is null when I debug the me -operation. Any ideas what I'm doing wrong?