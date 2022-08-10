DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do I get posts that have a certain category set to it?

default discord avatar
ahmetskilinc
12 months ago
1 1

Currently I'm using QueryString like so:

const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(
  {
    where: {
      category: {
        name: {
          equals: req.query.name,
        },
      },
    },
  },
  { addQueryPrefix: true }
);

But I am still getting back all posts instead of the ones with a certain category.

Post: {
  /*...*/
  title,
  category: Category,
  /*...*/
}

Category: {
  id,
  name,
}

How would I write my QueryString so I only get back the posts with a certain category?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    12 months ago

    Hey @ahmetskilinc — here's how you'd do that:

    const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(
  {
    where: {
      'category.name': {
        equals: req.query.name,
      },
    },
  },
  { addQueryPrefix: true }
);

    You have to use dot notation to query on nested relationship fields, but this should be golden!

    2 replies
  • default discord avatar
    ahmetskilinc
    12 months ago

    Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    ahmetskilinc
    12 months ago

    Hey @jmikrut how about with an array of tags?

    Post: {
  /*...*/
  title,
  tags: Tag[],
  /*...*/
}

Tag: {
  id,
  name,
}
