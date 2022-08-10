How do I get posts that have a certain category set to it?

Currently I'm using QueryString like so:

const stringifiedQuery = qs . stringify ( { where : { category : { name : { equals : req . query . name , } , } , } , } , { addQueryPrefix : true } ) ;

But I am still getting back all posts instead of the ones with a certain category.

Post: { /*...*/ title , category : Category , /*...*/ } Category : { id , name , }

How would I write my QueryString so I only get back the posts with a certain category?