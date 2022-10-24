How to add audit info like createdBy and updatedBy? (similar to createdAt and updatedAt)

Yes, this can be done w/ hooks and access control. Here is an example collection:
const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'posts',
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
({ req, operation, data }) => {
if (req.user) {
if (operation === 'create') {
data.updatedBy = req.user.id;
data.createdBy = req.user.id;
} else if (operation === 'update') {
data.updatedBy = req.user.id;
}
return data;
}
},
],
},
fields: [
{
name: 'createdBy',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'users',
access: {
update: () => false,
},
admin: {
readOnly: true,
position: 'sidebar',
condition: (data) => !!data?.createdBy,
},
},
{
name: 'createdBy',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'users',
access: {
update: () => false,
},
admin: {
readOnly: true,
position: 'sidebar',
condition: (data) => !!data?.createdBy,
},
},
// Other fields
],
};
export default Posts;
This will now show in the admin sidebar
Is it possible to add these two fields' information in the area of the screenshot I took above?
same question?
is it possible to show the users name on top of the collection where we have createdat and updatedat?
same request
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