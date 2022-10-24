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Community Help

How to add audit info like createdBy and updatedBy? (similar to createdAt and updatedAt)

default discord avatar
Stupidism4 years ago
4 2

We want to record info like who created/update the doc
image

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    denolfe
    4 years ago

    Yes, this can be done w/ hooks and access control. Here is an example collection:

    const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'posts',
  hooks: {
    beforeChange: [
      ({ req, operation, data }) => {
        if (req.user) {
          if (operation === 'create') {
            data.updatedBy = req.user.id;
            data.createdBy = req.user.id;
          } else if (operation === 'update') {
            data.updatedBy = req.user.id;
          }
          return data;
        }
      },
    ],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'createdBy',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'users',
      access: {
        update: () => false,
      },
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        position: 'sidebar',
        condition: (data) => !!data?.createdBy,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'createdBy',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'users',
      access: {
        update: () => false,
      },
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        position: 'sidebar',
        condition: (data) => !!data?.createdBy,
      },
    },
    // Other fields
  ],
};
export default Posts;

    This will now show in the admin sidebar

    image

    2 replies
  • default discord avatar
    Stupidism4 years ago

    Is it possible to add these two fields' information in the area of the screenshot I took above?

  • default discord avatar
    palak-convivitylast year

    same question?
    is it possible to show the users name on top of the collection where we have createdat and updatedat?

  • default discord avatar
    blueMountain0074 years ago

    same request

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