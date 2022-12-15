How to asssociate parent to children so children has the id of parent?

Hi! I'm trying to create a relation between a Task and a Step. I got the part where the Task has a relationTo Step, but i cannot find how to give the step collection the id of the parent(the task associated) I've tried using collection hooks, but the object is partial and i only got the id of the step, not the actual object : steps: [ { value: '639b487524769b06297d5b25', relationTo: 'steps' } ], .

I want to know it the collection hooks is the way to go and how i would access the step object from the hook in the task collection or if there is a better way to do this.

Thanks!