How to asssociate parent to children so children has the id of parent?

Hi! I'm trying to create a relation between a Task and a Step. I got the part where the Task has a relationTo Step, but i cannot find how to give the step collection the id of the parent(the task associated) I've tried using collection hooks, but the object is partial and i only got the id of the step, not the actual object :
steps: [ { value: '639b487524769b06297d5b25', relationTo: 'steps' } ],.
I want to know it the collection hooks is the way to go and how i would access the step object from the hook in the task collection or if there is a better way to do this.
Thanks!
You will need to perform a
payload.findByID (see here) operation to look up the entire step document.
// Note: there will be a more eloquent way to do this, since you will likely want to loop and get all steps?
const fullDoc = await payload.findByID({ collection: 'steps', id: step[0].value });
