How to asssociate parent to children so children has the id of parent?

synziv
7 months ago
Hi! I'm trying to create a relation between a Task and a Step. I got the part where the Task has a relationTo Step, but i cannot find how to give the step collection the id of the parent(the task associated) I've tried using collection hooks, but the object is partial and i only got the id of the step, not the actual object : steps: [ { value: '639b487524769b06297d5b25', relationTo: 'steps' } ],.

I want to know it the collection hooks is the way to go and how i would access the step object from the hook in the task collection or if there is a better way to do this.

Thanks!

    JarrodMFlesch
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    You will need to perform a payload.findByID (see here) operation to look up the entire step document.

    // Note: there will be a more eloquent way to do this, since you will likely want to loop and get all steps?
const fullDoc = await payload.findByID({ collection: 'steps', id: step[0].value });
