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Community Help

How to build an access control list using query on a relationship fields?

default discord avatar
hunghvu3 years ago
2 1

Let's say I have 3 collections: Roles, Articles, and Users.

  • One user has many roles (one-to-many relationship).
  • One article can be viewed by multiple roles (one-to-many relationships).
// Users collection
{
  slug: "users"
  ....
  fields: [
    {
      name: "roles"
      type: "relationship"
      relationTo: "user-roles" // User Roles collection
      hasMany: true,
    }
  ]
}

// Articles collection
{
  slug: "articles"
  ....
  fields: [
    {
      name: "whoCanView"
      type: "relationship"
      relationTo: "user-roles"
      hasMany: true,
    }
  ]
}

Now, if the field is string, then the comparison is relatively easy, as below.

const query = {
  whoCanView: {
    equals: "user.roles"
  }
}

However, I was not able to find a sample for a many-to-many comparison. Even one-to-one (hasMany: false) fails when the compared fields are of type relationship. I suppose this is because relationships are generic objects, not regular strings. When a request comes in, user.roles can be read pretty straightforwardly. If there is a way to expose article.whoCanView without using a query, it would be much easier to implement a custom comparison.

With that said, can someone shed a light on this matter for me? Thanks!

  • Selected Answer
    default discord avatar
    hunghvu3 years ago

    It just came to my mind that I have not updated the solution on this.

    When a record hasMany relations, the related objects are referenced by ID. For example, if an article can be read by front-desk or management, then the database is represented as followed.

    articleNo1: {
  whoCanRead: [
    0: "123",
    1: "456",
  ]
}

roles: {
  front-desk: {
    id: "123"
  },
  management: {
    id: "456"
  },
}

    Hence comparison should be based on object.id, not object.otherValue.

    Each query is considered an object itself, we can construct a dynamic query for many-to-many comparisons. Let's have a sample context here:

    • John has two roles: Front-desk and Management
    • Article can be read by two roles: Tech support and Management
    • The article can be read by John because he has the Management role.
    // read access function
...
const query = {
  or: []
}
for (let role of user.roles) {
  query.or.push({
    recordReadAccess: {
     contains: role.id
   }
  }
}
// In other words, allow read access if the record contains any of the user roles
// => Contains "Management" or "Front-desk"
return query;
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