How to build an access control list using query on a relationship fields?

Let's say I have 3 collections: Roles, Articles, and Users.

One user has many roles (one-to-many relationship).

One article can be viewed by multiple roles (one-to-many relationships).

// Users collection { slug: "users" . ... fields : [ { name : "roles" type : "relationship" relationTo : "user-roles" // User Roles collection hasMany : true , } ] } // Articles collection { slug: "articles" . ... fields : [ { name : "whoCanView" type : "relationship" relationTo : "user-roles" hasMany : true , } ] }

Now, if the field is string , then the comparison is relatively easy, as below.

const query = { whoCanView : { equals : "user.roles" } }

However, I was not able to find a sample for a many-to-many comparison. Even one-to-one ( hasMany: false ) fails when the compared fields are of type relationship. I suppose this is because relationships are generic objects, not regular strings. When a request comes in, user.roles can be read pretty straightforwardly. If there is a way to expose article.whoCanView without using a query, it would be much easier to implement a custom comparison.

With that said, can someone shed a light on this matter for me? Thanks!