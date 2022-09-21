How to concurrently update items in 2 collections with many-to-many relationship?

Let's say I have classic articles - tags relationships.

One article has many tags. One tag has many articles. When the user clicks on a tag, it leads to a respective tag page with a list of articles.

I believe it is possible to add tags (not a collection) to articles (is a collection) and use a query to filter out accordingly, however, I would like to separate tags and articles into 2 separate collections instead. For example:

// Tags.ts ... { name : 'usedByArticles' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : 'articles' , hasMany : true , } . . .

This portion of code allows me to add articles to a tag. However, the reversed direction is not updated accordingly (the article does not know it has a tag). With that said, how to make the update bi-directional?