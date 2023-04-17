How to deal with overriding saved preferences?

I have the following fictional scenario. For the collection "media" I have these admin.defaultColumns defined:

[ 'filename', 'height' ]

A couple of users fiddle around with the overview and decide they don't want the height column so they turn it off. This change is now saved as a preference. Now with a new deployment of my CMS, I added a new column: title . I added that to the admin.defaultColumns which now look like

[ 'filename', 'height', 'title' ]