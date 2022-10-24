How to encrypt field level using payload?

I am new to payload and I was hoping if payload can handle encrypt field level to DB and decrypt on payload UI
Here is an example using Payload's own ecrypt and decrypt functions.
// encryptionHooks.ts
import { FieldHook } from 'payload/types';
const encryptKey: FieldHook = ({ req, value }) => (value ? req.payload.encrypt(value as string) : undefined);
const decryptKey: FieldHook = ({ req, value }) => (value ? req.payload.decrypt(value as string) : undefined);
const encryptionHooks = {
beforeChange: [
encryptKey,
],
afterRead: [
decryptKey,
],
};
export default encryptionHooks;
Example usage in a field:
import encryptionHooks from '../../fields/encryptionHooks';
const Customers: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'customers',
fields: [
{
name: 'ssn',
label: 'SSN',
type: 'text',
hooks: encryptionHooks,
},
],
};
so payload encrypts and decrypt is already in the payload you just need to use it. that's amazing
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