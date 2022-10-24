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Community Help

How to encrypt field level using payload?

default discord avatar
kalib-code3 years ago
1 1

I am new to payload and I was hoping if payload can handle encrypt field level to DB and decrypt on payload UI

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    3 years ago

    Here is an example using Payload's own ecrypt and decrypt functions.

    // encryptionHooks.ts
import { FieldHook } from 'payload/types';

const encryptKey: FieldHook = ({ req, value }) => (value ? req.payload.encrypt(value as string) : undefined);
const decryptKey: FieldHook = ({ req, value }) => (value ? req.payload.decrypt(value as string) : undefined);

const encryptionHooks = {
  beforeChange: [
    encryptKey,
  ],
  afterRead: [
    decryptKey,
  ],
};

export default encryptionHooks;

    Example usage in a field:

    import encryptionHooks from '../../fields/encryptionHooks';

const Customers: CollectionConfig = {
	slug: 'customers',
	fields: [
		{
			name: 'ssn',
			label: 'SSN',
			type: 'text',
			hooks: encryptionHooks,
		},
	],
};
    1 reply
  • default discord avatar
    kalib-code3 years ago

    so payload encrypts and decrypt is already in the payload you just need to use it. that's amazing

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